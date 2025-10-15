I WAS THERE

Saturday before last a number of organisations organized a protest march requesting government to withdraw 2 bills for the reform of Planning Authority regulations which, as the organisations say, are aimed to “hand all power to developers”. Together with many thousands of protesters I was there because Malta cannot continue losing what is left of our open spaces.

Our protest walk was through Girolamo Cassar Road which took us straight up to the Auberge de Castille, the office of the Prime Minister. It did not cross my mind to take my camera with me but I couldn’t let the opportunity to take a couple of shots pass by. So here are three shots I took. The two shots on the left show the protesters going up to the Auberge de Castille. When the speakers of the day came to urge government to withdraw the bills I thought it was time for me to go home because I knew beforehand what they were going to talk about and I needed to catch the local bus service to return home. The shot on the right shows part of Girolamo Cassar part of our route to the Auberge after the crowd had reached the Auberge. It also shows part of the Grand Harbour with two cruise liners

BTW the Opposition will be contesting the bills in parliament.

