PINKY SKY

I few days ago I had to take Max to Ta’ Qali in the evening for his first Under19b Basketball league match (this year he plays with the Under 16a team and the Under 19b teams). This is how the sky looked as we travelled along the road to Ta’ Qali. The pink clouds made the sky look quite lovely and unique. Max played very well, as the whole team did. They won by over 100 points against not more than 30 points. A very good start for the 2025-26 season.

About yesterday’s picture of the protest. There will be another protest gathering in front of Parliament this time next week when the bill will be discussed in parliament. I will not be able to attend because we will be abroad. Our misfortune is that the party in government (Labour Party) has a strong majority and members will stand with the government decision even if they do not agree,

