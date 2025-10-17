Previous
PINKY PINKY SKY by sangwann
PINKY PINKY SKY

Another shot of the pinky clouds. Shot taken some minutes after that I posted yesterday. The sky was already making signs of darkness getting closer.
Thank you all for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
Brian ace
Glorious capture
October 17th, 2025  
eDorre ace
So pretty!
October 17th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful.
October 17th, 2025  
