WALKING THE STREETS OF RABAT

Following yesterday’s post we went to hear mass at the small church of Our Lady of Good Health and proceeded through the old streets of Rabat to the central square of this Rabat. I really love walking through streets like this both here and abroad so I took a shot of this one. At the end of the street you can see the flag of the Order of St John because there was some celebration going on. On the left of the picture is my brother-in-law with his arm bandaged at the previous day he had slipped and fell while walking on a still wet pavement after a rainfall.

