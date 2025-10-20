Previous
DOOR KNOB by sangwann
DOOR KNOB

Saw this on our day out in Rabat. Ir is one of two knobs, one on each side of a two door front door of a house.
Thank you for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
eDorre ace
Beautiful. Good catch
October 20th, 2025  
Babs ace
What an interesting door knob
October 20th, 2025  
Brian ace
Well spotted and captured
October 20th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Love it - brings me back memories of Rabat. I was last there in 1976
October 20th, 2025  
Annie D ace
How delightful
October 20th, 2025  
