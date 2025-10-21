RABAT PARISH CHURCH

Took this shot from the second floor (I think) balcony of the Rabat Football Club where we stopped for a coffee. This is a first for me and I loved the beautiful view of the church. There was a lot of activity in Rabat on the day, Sunday, as Rabat is very popular with Maltese and tourists all the year round.

The church is built on the edge of the site of the Roman city Melite, which included all of Mdina and a large part of present-day Rabat. There were numerous churches built on the site of the present church which dates from the 17th century. In 1336 bishop Hilarius refers to the church as ecclesia Sancti Pauli de crypta, and also mentions the cemetery and the Roman ditch.

Annexed with the church of St Paul is a smaller church dedicated to St Publius which was rebuilt in 1692 and again in 1726 by Salvu Borg. You can see the bell tower of the smaller church just behind the parish church.

