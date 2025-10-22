RABAT PARISH CHURCH – A CLOSER LOOK

Took this shot from the second floor (I think) balcony of the Rabat Football Club where we stopped for a coffee. Not sure if I would have another opportunity to take future shots of this church front I took another shot. This time you can see a group of tourists with their leader waiting to enter the church.

More information about this parish church.

The church is a Basillica – the Basilica of St. Paul. It was built to replace a church which was completed in 1578. The new church was built with funds provided by the noble woman Guzmana Navarra on plans prepared by Francesco Buonamici and completed by Lorenzo Gafà in 1683. It was elevated to a Minor Basilica in 2020.

On the side of the church before getting to the small church of St Publius is an underground grotto. Entrance to the grotto is through the church of St Publius which is listed on the National Inventory of the Cultural Property of the Maltese Islands. According to tradition the grotto is the place where St Paul lived and preached during his three months stay in Malta in 60 A.D. In 1748 Grand Master Pinto donated a statue of St Paul for the grotto. The grotto was visited by various Popes, Pope John Paul II in 1990 and 2001 and Pope Benedict XVI in 2010 It was visited the third time by Pope Francis during his apostolic journey to the Maltese islands on 2 April 2022. According to the Book of Acts it was here that St. Paul and his missionary party took refuge after their ship wrecked on the island of Malta on their way from Crete to Rome. It was also after their arrival to St. Paul's Grotto in Malta that they began preaching about Christianity to the Maltese people.

The Act of Aposteles tells us how St. Paul healed several people during his stay among whom was St. Publius who was the father of the governor at that time. St. Paul's Grotto in Rabat became one of the earliest places of Christian worship on the island and St. Paul's gift of healing and him remaining unharmed after a snakebite made the locals regard him as a God.

