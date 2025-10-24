Previous
NATIONAL COCKTAIL OF MALTA by sangwann
Photo 5364

NATIONAL COCKTAIL OF MALTA

Hi, back on 365 after a week struggling with tablet to post pictures. I called Ian today and he fixed the problem immediately. I am not very AI literate and only know the basics.
We had a very nice but tiring holiday and I have already started going through the many pictures that I took.
In the meantime I will post 2 shots per day until I am back to normal. Too this picture as we walked along one narrow and very popular street in Rabat. I have never heard of this cocktail so I think it is a gimic to attract tourists.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I have never heard of Kinnie but just googled to see that it is a Maltese drink of bitter orange.
November 1st, 2025  
