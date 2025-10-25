Previous
BEAUTIFUL TREE by sangwann
BEAUTIFUL TREE

At a garden in Rabat just outside the city walls of Mdina. This majestic tree attracted my attention, there where others as beautiful but I fancied this one.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Susan Wakely ace
A nice shaped tree. I imagine it provides shade in the hotter months.
November 1st, 2025  
Babs ace
What a beautiful tree
November 1st, 2025  
