Photo 5365
BEAUTIFUL TREE
At a garden in Rabat just outside the city walls of Mdina. This majestic tree attracted my attention, there where others as beautiful but I fancied this one.
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Susan Wakely
ace
A nice shaped tree. I imagine it provides shade in the hotter months.
November 1st, 2025
Babs
ace
What a beautiful tree
November 1st, 2025
