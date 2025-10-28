ANOTHER LUXURY VILLA

Very close to the one I showed yesterday. This one has been converted into the head office of the Virtu Ferries which is the main transporter of people and goods to and from Malta to Sicily. It uses big catamarans to transport all sorts of imports or exports coming or going to the whole of Italy and beyond. It has the honour of having transported 3 (if not 4) the Pope to Gozo and back as well as other trips around Malta. My daughter, Denise, who is a qualified accountant works for this company and in this building.