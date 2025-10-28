Previous
ANOTHER LUXURY VILLA by sangwann
ANOTHER LUXURY VILLA

Very close to the one I showed yesterday. This one has been converted into the head office of the Virtu Ferries which is the main transporter of people and goods to and from Malta to Sicily. It uses big catamarans to transport all sorts of imports or exports coming or going to the whole of Italy and beyond. It has the honour of having transported 3 (if not 4) the Pope to Gozo and back as well as other trips around Malta. My daughter, Denise, who is a qualified accountant works for this company and in this building.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Babs ace
An impressive building.
November 3rd, 2025  
