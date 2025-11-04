Previous
WAKE UP by sangwann
WAKE UP

"Wake up, we have to get everything ready for our trip to Italy," said Christine. She is very meticulous in her preparations for going abroad. Enough to say is that she never likes what I prepare to take with me and changes everything to her liking. I don't mind that so long that I have my camera ready, spare battery and charger.
So she woke me up when the sun hadn't started to appear and all that was to see was the red clouds which were very impressive. And another thing, it was she who called me "come and see the sky" and I went out in the middle of the road to take a few pictures.
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely rich colours.
November 4th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a dramatic sky
November 4th, 2025  
