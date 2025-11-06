GETTING READY FOR LANDING.

After an hour and a half flight we were approaching our landing site at Pisa Airport. I was rewarded for keeping my camera on throughout our flight, even though the window wasn’t as clear as I wanted it to be. These are a few shots as we passed over the Pisa Harbour.

Thank God I took over a thousand pictures during our trip because they are keeping me occupied as I am stranded at home because I cannot go out. I wasn’t feeling well when we arrived back in Malta and thought it was a normal cold but then my son-in-law advised me to take a covid test and it resulted positive. Now I have to stay the whole week inside away from everyone. I have no headaches and no fever and feel very normal but it is only fair to avoid contact with others. This is the second time I got the virus, the first was on our way back to Malta after a week in Sicily 2 or 3 years ago.

