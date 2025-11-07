Previous
MOUNTAIN GLORY by sangwann
Landed at Pisa Airport we had to take the train to La Spezia where we had to stay for the first half of our holiday. This is one of the pictures I took from the train as we passed the Tuscany mountains. Isn’t the scene beautiful?
I have been before to at least 90% of the places we visited this time but it was lovely to be there again and enjoy the sights and the atmosphere. I wasn’t so excited at first because the weather forecast showed a bleak weather with rain, sometimes heavy, every day.
Thank you for all your looks, for your comments and the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

Jennifer Eurell ace
They are very impressive mountains.
November 7th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Glorious sight on arrival
November 7th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these beautiful mountains!
November 7th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Very good shot. I’m so jealous of your travels
November 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely Mountain View’s.
November 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a glorious view of the mountains - enjoy your holidays !
November 7th, 2025  
