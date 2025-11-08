ARRIVED BUT NOT THERE YET

The train trip from Pisa was not very long and we got to the La Spezia train station in about an hour. From here we walked to our B&B lodging which was not more than a quarter of an hour’s walk from the station. This was new to me as we normally take a taxi to our lodging. It was my brother-in-law’s idea who is a very experienced traveller and who has toured the whole world. I didn’t like the walk much having to pull a heavy (for me) baggage, a weighty backpack on my back and my Nikon in my hand, while every second stopping to take a picture and all the time lagging behind the others. In the left picture, Christine, my sister and brother-in-law are walking just in front of me.

Thank you very much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav;s on yesterday's picture.