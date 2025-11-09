OUT AND ABOUT

We left our luggage in our rooms and off we went again to start our first walk around the centre of La Spezia. This fountain, was right in the middle of a square ready to be switched on. I did not know, and still have to check, what it represents but it looked lovely as it was.

I have been to La Spezia a good number of years ago for a day to go and see the Cinque Terre but not on this side of the city.

I am clean of covid, hurrah. My son did the test for me and it proved negative so today I’m off to watch Max play basketball. By the way, he has been nominated for the best player of the year 2024-2025 Under 14 category. Fingers crossed he will win the title, even though he doesn’t seem to care much.

