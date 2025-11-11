Previous
RAIN, RAIN AND MORE RAIN by sangwann
RAIN, RAIN AND MORE RAIN

Second day in La Spezia and my brother-in-law was very keen to go to Cinque Terre. Christine and I had been to the Cinque Terre some years earlier. Straight to the train station after breakfast to get the train tickets to visit all of the Cinue Terre places. It was raining and the weather conditions for the day didn’t look good but my brother-in-law wanted to go irrespective of the weather and we exceeded to his wish..
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
It did this here in London yesterday too! Hope you are enjoying it despite the weather.
November 11th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Hope it was an interesting and funtimes even in the rain.
November 11th, 2025  
