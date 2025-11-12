BLEAK WEATHER

Second day in La Spezia and my brother-in-law was very keen to go to Cinque Terre. It was raining and the weather conditions for the day didn’t look good but my brother-in-law wanted to go irrespective of the weather and we acceded to his wish. At the train station they told us that because of the weather conditions and the dangers of the trips the Cinque Terre trains will not be working. My bro-in-law, persisting on the matter suggested we catch the train to Levando which is the last stop of the Cinque Terre route. We would later check again the weather conditions in case the routes are open and we see Cinque Terre on the way back. We all said “O.K.” and took the trip to Levando which though it didn’t form part of the Cinue Terre, seemed interesting on the information we had available. The further away from La Spezia that the train took us the weather was worsening and recording the event on my camera I took ugly shots of the weather through the train window. This is one of them. The picture was not taken in mono and it show how bleak the weather was.

