RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY.

Second day in La Spezia and my brother-in-law was very keen to go to Cinque Terre. It was raining heavily when we got off the train so the first thing I did was to put the camera safely in its waterproof bag. The very few pictures I took in Levanto were taken with my mobile. The place looked very sweet but we couldn’t go roaming around the streets because every now and then the rainfall was much worse and strong gusts of wind made it impossible to continue walking. Not far from the building in the right picture ( a medieval lodge) was a cafeteria/diner where we passed some time hoping the strength of the rain would subside. The place was full of people like us waiting for the rain to stop so they could continue on their business).

The Medieval Loggia in Levanto, a UNESCO-recognized monument, is situated in the historic center and serves as a central point for various events. It's located in Piazza del Popolo and has been known since the 13th century, with renovations done during the 16th century.

