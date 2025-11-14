FEROCIOUS WEATHER

Second day in La Spezia and my brother-in-law was very keen to go to Cinque Terre.

We had been quite some time in the café/restaurant and it looked like the rain had subsided so we decided to return to the train station and return to La Spezia. We hadn’t walked more than 100m when the rain started increasing again. Before reaching the station we had to walk through another hundred meters r in open lcountryside and it was then that the weather became ferocious with bucket fulls of rain falling and the winds getting very strong. With our jackets and umbrellas our heads and shoulders remained dry but we were drenched to the skin from the waist to our toes. It was a big relief when we got to the station. The train was on time and we started the way back to La Spezia. Again my camera was out to take more pictures and these are two of the pictures that I took. I thought they were worth showing. Do you see the face with the big nose looking out at the sea?

Arrived at La Spezia and the saga wasn’t finished. We started our 15 minute walk to our B&B. The weather was dry as we left the station but all of a sudden torrential rain started again with extra force together with very strong gusts of wind. We tried to shelter every now and then but we arrived at the B&B wet all over.

Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.