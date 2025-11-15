FEROCIOUS WEATHER OVER

Previous
Second day in La Spezia and my brother-in-law was very keen to go to Cinque Terre.
Back at the b&b we took off all our cloths and hung them in our bathrooms with the heater on to dry them. My leather shoes had their last day because of the water and I threw them in the rubbish bin, thank God I had a spare pair of shoes. Anyway, the storm seemed to have passed and we were out again, this time to the La Spezia harbour and promenade. The clouds didn’t augur well though and we didn’t want to risk another drenching. But I did take some shots – here are four of them . I carried a plastic bag in my pocket to put the camera in in case it started to rain again because I find it easier than having my camera bag hanging from my shoulder and putting the camera in and out frequently.
Thank you so much for all your views, for your comments and for the fav;s on yesterday's icture.
