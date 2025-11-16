AT THE HARBOUR

End of second day in La Spezia. It was a memorable day for the four of us.

At the harbour there was this row of fishing vessels with their equipment hanging around and I took the last picture of the day.

It would have been fun if we were younger but still we had some good time away from our normal daily life. The clouds were thickening again and we didn’t want to get drenched again because we didn’t have a wardrobe of clothing available. We got to a restaurant close to our b&b and had a lovely pasta meal which only Italians can do; some good wine to go with it and to the b&b for a shower and to bed.

