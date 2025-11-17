CAREFUL WHEN YOU BUY PROPERTY

Third day in La Spezia. A second attempt to visit the 5 Terre which we missed the previous day because of the foul weather.

On this day 24th October, 2025, the weather looked just great. On our way down to the train station I was already taking pictures and these are three that I took. If you decide to buy a property in La Spezia, better check the whereabouts of the building in case you decide to buy one of the houses/apartments along these steep streets, haha. Imagine going back home after a day shopping, loaded with goods, and then having to go up those steep stairs if your lodging is at the top. Joking apart, there must be other ways to get to the buildings up there without having to take all those steps. Having said that, they make a beautiful photo opportunity, don’t you think so?

