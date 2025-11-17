Previous
CAREFUL WHEN YOU BUY PROPERTY by sangwann
Photo 5383

CAREFUL WHEN YOU BUY PROPERTY

Third day in La Spezia. A second attempt to visit the 5 Terre which we missed the previous day because of the foul weather.
On this day 24th October, 2025, the weather looked just great. On our way down to the train station I was already taking pictures and these are three that I took. If you decide to buy a property in La Spezia, better check the whereabouts of the building in case you decide to buy one of the houses/apartments along these steep streets, haha. Imagine going back home after a day shopping, loaded with goods, and then having to go up those steep stairs if your lodging is at the top. Joking apart, there must be other ways to get to the buildings up there without having to take all those steps. Having said that, they make a beautiful photo opportunity, don’t you think so?
Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1474% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous shots of these beautiful street scenes Dione. I love the buildings too, but could never live in one of them ;-)
November 17th, 2025  
Wylie ace
they are something else, and yes, lovely photo ops!
November 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact