Third day in La Spezia. A second attempt to visit the Cinque Terre which we missed the previous day because of the foul weather. On this day 24th October, 2025, the weather looked just great and after breakfast off we went to the train station. On the way, in a small square there was this colourful bench with an important message for anyone curious enough to read what was written. I got it very easily, it says “Will you help us stop the violence?” Someone added ‘Yes’ and another ‘Of course’. The bench needed a bit of repainting but it was very attractive just the same.

