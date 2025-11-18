Previous
WILL YOU HELP? by sangwann
WILL YOU HELP?

Third day in La Spezia. A second attempt to visit the Cinque Terre which we missed the previous day because of the foul weather. On this day 24th October, 2025, the weather looked just great and after breakfast off we went to the train station. On the way, in a small square there was this colourful bench with an important message for anyone curious enough to read what was written. I got it very easily, it says “Will you help us stop the violence?” Someone added ‘Yes’ and another ‘Of course’. The bench needed a bit of repainting but it was very attractive just the same.
Thank you very much for all your looks, for your nice comments and for all the fav's on yesterday's picture.
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Susan Wakely ace
A nice change to the usual graffiti.
November 18th, 2025  
Lesley ace
A lovely find. Very unusual
November 18th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice graffiti, how unusual.
November 18th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Beautiful :)
November 18th, 2025  
