CONGRATULATION S AND CELEBRATIONS

Michaela, my granddaughter, officially graduated in law on Monday and she came to see us with her mum and dad after being given her degree certificate dressed in her ‘law outfit’. We couldn’t attend for the ceremony because attendance was limited to parents. We took a few shots together to commemorate the occasion. This one was taken by my son, Jean-Pierre, who is a medical consultant specializing in psychiatry. Later we went to celebrate the occasion with a sumptuous dinner in a chic restaurant.

I asked for this shot to be taken on this side of our dining room because behind me is a picture of Michaela dressed for confirmation many years ago. Michaela still has another year to qualify as a lawyer and can practice her profession after a year’s professional training.

Thank you so much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.