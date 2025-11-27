CINQUE TERRE - CORNIGLIA

Day 3 holiday pictures - 24th October, 2025. third stop – Corniglia.

Unlike the other localities of the Cinque Terre, Corniglia is not directly adjacent to the sea. Instead, it is on the top of a promontory about 100 metres high, surrounded on three sides by vineyards and terraces, the fourth side descends steeply to the sea. Corniglia is characterised by narrow roads. As part of our Cinque Terre train ticket we boarded a van from Vernazza to take us up to Corniglia and then, when ready, we again boarded the van to take us back to Vernazza from where we took the train to our next stop and another fishing village.

