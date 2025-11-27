Previous
CINQUE TERRE - CORNIGLIA by sangwann
CINQUE TERRE - CORNIGLIA

Day 3 holiday pictures - 24th October, 2025. third stop – Corniglia.
Unlike the other localities of the Cinque Terre, Corniglia is not directly adjacent to the sea. Instead, it is on the top of a promontory about 100 metres high, surrounded on three sides by vineyards and terraces, the fourth side descends steeply to the sea. Corniglia is characterised by narrow roads. As part of our Cinque Terre train ticket we boarded a van from Vernazza to take us up to Corniglia and then, when ready, we again boarded the van to take us back to Vernazza from where we took the train to our next stop and another fishing village.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
Susan Wakely ace
Nice collage.
November 27th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good collage
November 27th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love the way you put these lovely photos together.
November 27th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
What a neat collage of your holiday photos!
November 27th, 2025  
*lynn ace
great shots and classy collage
November 27th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Beautiful. Reminds me of a tiny village I once visited above Monte Carlo in the mountains. It was called Èze. You approached via an ancient extremely tall stone bridge and the streets were all like this, stepped and steep.
November 27th, 2025  
