KARMNI AND FRENĊ

From our weekend break in Gozo with my sister and brother and their spouses.

Christine and I arrived early in Gozo and Christine told me “Let’s go visit the Basilica of Ta’ Pinu” before they arrive.” After the visit, on our way back to the parking area where my car was I decided to take a picture of Karmni and Frenċ .

Karmni is short for Carmela which was a very common name when baby girls used to be named after Our Lady of Carmel. Any way these two bronze sculptures are in a lovely square in front of the Shrine of Our lady of Pinu. Karmni used to pass through Pinu’s field to go for her work. One day, on Karmni’s walk to work through Pinu’s field she heard a female voice coming from the Chapel calling her in Maltese, and telling her "Ejja...ejja!" ("Come...come!"). When she entered the chapel, the same voice told her to "recite three Hail Mary’s in honour of the three days that my body rested in the tomb." Since then the Shrine has become a very important place of worship and thousands visit it, including tourists.

Frenċ, who remained a bachelor throughout his life, was an active member of the Catholic Action movement which had a presence in his village. He had a great devotion towards the Blessed Virgin of Ta' Pinu and towards the Holy Eucharist. He used to take part in village theatrical productions, his part, very often, was that of a clown. People used to flock to the village hall to watch Frenċ.

Frenċ, who never studied medicine and never worked in a medical environment, was considered by many inhabitants of the Maltese Islands as a healer of body and soul. He never accepted any money from his visitors; all donations were passed over to Ta' Pinu Sanctuary.

The square in front of the Shrine has been beautifully decorated a few years ago and the two statues form part of these decorations.

Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.