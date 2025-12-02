Previous
OUR LADY OF TA’ PINO CHAPEL by sangwann
OUR LADY OF TA’ PINO CHAPEL

Behind the main altar of the basilica is this adoration chapel where the venerated painting of the Holy Virgin rests. I have posted many pictures of the holy picture but I couldn’t leave without taking another shot, this time, with my mobile. Many people were going in and out to pray or just for curiosity and I chose this couple to take a quick picture of the chapel with them in it to put more life in the view. I don’t know if they were in there to pray or just to have a closer look.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

