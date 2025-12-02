OUR LADY OF TA’ PINO CHAPEL

Behind the main altar of the basilica is this adoration chapel where the venerated painting of the Holy Virgin rests. I have posted many pictures of the holy picture but I couldn’t leave without taking another shot, this time, with my mobile. Many people were going in and out to pray or just for curiosity and I chose this couple to take a quick picture of the chapel with them in it to put more life in the view. I don’t know if they were in there to pray or just to have a closer look.

