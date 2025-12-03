Previous
READY FOR CHRISTMAS by sangwann
READY FOR CHRISTMAS

From our weekend in Gozo.
These are Christmas decorations in Rundle Gardens, Rabat, Gozo. Rabat is the ‘capital’ city of Gozo.
At a certain point, Christine and the others except for my brother, Joe went to do some shopping while I and my brother had some good time touring this garden with all its beauty. We were happy to see these decorations and I immediately took out my mobile for some shots.
This picturesque garden is characterized by vibrant flower beds and well-maintained greenery. Laid out in the 19th century, the gardens are named after Villa Rundle, a historic residence nearby. Visitors can enjoy peaceful walks along winding paths, take in the diverse plant species.
Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What fun decorations!
December 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice decorations. I hope that those squirrels don’t come to life.
December 3rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
December 3rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely decorations. An enjoyable wander round I’m sure.
December 3rd, 2025  
