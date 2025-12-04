ADORATION CHAPEL WITH A DIFFERENCE

From our weekend in Gozo. Pictures taken with my mobile which made a great job.

My and my brother’s walk around Villa Rundle didn’t take long. Christine called me and said we are going to St. George’s Square for a coffee and pastizzi at our favourite coffee shop. It didn’t take us long to be with them. At table my brother-in-law told me “have you seen the adoration chapel of St George’s Basilica, it has been given a great renovation ?” I said “No, I’l have a look before we leave “.

When I visited the Adoration Chapel I stood agape admiring the beauty of the chapel. It was newly paved with beautiful designs made from marble chips in Ravenna, Italy. The mosaics on the walls were made in Gozo by Anca and Alex Costenco who are mosaicists from Romania. For the last phase of the project, the skirting, made of Carrara marble, was cut in Gozo. When this was in place, the final layer of mosaic was made to complete the project. The chapel was re-opened in 2022

