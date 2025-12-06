Previous
FARMERS MARKET by sangwann
FARMERS MARKET

DAY 4 – 25th October, 2025. We had time to spend in La Spezia before we take the train to Pisa and we got going early to enjoy the few hours we had left in La Spezia.
When I noticed this farmers’ market I walked straight to it while the others followed. The market had a concrete roof to shelter it from the elements but darkened a bit the place. I love to go around the stalls and admire the produce of the fields after all the hard work of the farmers.
Babs ace
Lots of fresh fruit and veg here.
December 6th, 2025  
