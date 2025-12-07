MY NEW FRIEND

DAY 4 – 25th October, 2025. We had time to spend in La Spezia before we take the train to Pisa and we

came across this memorial to Richard Wagner. I asked him if I could take me a picture with him and he did not object. So I set the camera and asked my sister to take us a photo. I thanked Richard, wished him well and we continued on our way.

What is the connection between Wagner, a German, and La Spezia in Italy ? This made me search on the internet and this is an abstract of what I found;

Richard Wagner (born May 22, 1813, Leipzig [Germany]—died February 13, 1883, Venice, Italy) He was a German dramatic composer and theorist whose operas and music had a revolutionary influence on the course of Western music. . Among his major works are The Flying Dutchman (1843), Tannhäuser (1845), Lohengrin (1850), Tristan und Isolde (1865), Parsifal (1882), and his great tetralogy, The Ring of the Nibelung (1869–76).

While in Italy, he was looking for some peace, to compose something new, so he decided to set sail for La Spezia from Genoa where he was staying at the time.

“My only goal was still to find a refuge where I could enjoy the peace congenial to some new artistic creation. I wanted to escape from the tremendous din of the port of Genoa, near which I was staying, and seek absolute calm; and thinking that a trip to La Spezia would have been good for me, I managed to reach the best hotel in La Spezia, which, to my horror, was located in a narrow and noisy street.”

It was in La Spezia that, in conditions that were certainly not as peaceful as those he was looking for, Wagner had the inspiration for the prelude to Rheingold, that is, The Gold of the Rhine.



