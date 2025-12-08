VIA VITTORIO VENETO

DAY 4 – 25th October, 2025. We had time to spend in La Spezia before we take the train to Pisa. So we continued to explore the city.

This is one road that surprised me with its beauty and I decided to share a picture of it. It is Via Vittorio Veneto. This would have been a good choice as a residence for Wagner, compared to, as what he is quoted to have said when he transferred to La Spezia “the best hotel in La Spezia, which, to my horror, was located in a narrow and noisy street.”

Thank you very much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav. on yesterday's picture.

