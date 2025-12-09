GIGANTIC BASE DRUM

DAY 4 – 25th October, 2025. We had time to spend in La Spezia before we take the train to Pisa. So we continued to explore the city.

What do you think this is? Doesn’t it look like a base drum? In actual fact this is La Spezia Cathedral, "Cathedral of Christ King" . It is the cathedral of the Diocese of La Spezia-Sarzana-Brugnato. It was built between 1956 and 1975, according to designs by Adalberto Libera.

The architecture on the outside is horrible to me, on the inside it looks better with the high altar being in the middle of the church where everyone can see as chairs/benches surround three fourths of the altar. I remember a cathedral built in the same style in England, it was either in Manchester or Liverpool and was a Roman Catholic cathedral too.

