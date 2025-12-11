Sign up
Photo 5405
PISA - HERE WE COME
DAY 4 – 25th October, 2025. On our way to Pisa
Two train shots on our way to Pisa for the second stage of our holiday.
Thank you very much for all your views, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
5405
photos
126
followers
110
following
Wylie
ace
Lovely scenes
December 11th, 2025
Babs
ace
Both scenes are gorgeous
December 11th, 2025
