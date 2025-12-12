TUTTOMONDO

DAY 4 – 25th October, 2025.

The owner of our b&b was a relatively young man who is a very knowledgeable person and who took a long time explaining what to look for in Pisa and there history, how to get there, the best places to eat, and about the places close to Pisa .

After we settled our belongings in our rooms, out we went and the first thing we saw, which was close to our b&b was this mural about which I had read at home and which I wanted to see. The mural, named Tuttomondo, meaning the whole world, was created by American artist Kwaseith Haring in 1989. It is located on the rear wall of the Sant'Antonio Abate church and is one of the last public murals executed before his death from AIDS-related complications in 1990. It is also one of the few outdoor public works created by Haring for permanent display.

Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.