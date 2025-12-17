BIRTHDAY PARTY

Every week, my eldest brother, Joe, and myself like to meet on a Saturday or Sunday morning at Gżira public garden for a morning’s chat. After some time on a bench under one of the trees for some shade we move on to a kiosk that serves drinks and food. We take a table and sit down with a hot coffee and talk about what we have gone through during the past week, and other subjects that come to mind.

Last Saturday we were chatting here when a couple came round and began bringing most of the tables and chairs close together and decorating the wall of the kiosk with a colourful birthday wishes sign surrounded with colourful balloons.

Without making any noise I brought out my mobile and took a few shots of them at work. At one time I think they saw me, smiled and carried on their work. They had two girls with them so I thought the celebration was for one of them.

Something like this takes place quite often. People book as many tables as they need for a special occasion and have lunch ect for a birthday party.

