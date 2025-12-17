Previous
BIRTHDAY PARTY by sangwann
Photo 5411

BIRTHDAY PARTY

Every week, my eldest brother, Joe, and myself like to meet on a Saturday or Sunday morning at Gżira public garden for a morning’s chat. After some time on a bench under one of the trees for some shade we move on to a kiosk that serves drinks and food. We take a table and sit down with a hot coffee and talk about what we have gone through during the past week, and other subjects that come to mind.
Last Saturday we were chatting here when a couple came round and began bringing most of the tables and chairs close together and decorating the wall of the kiosk with a colourful birthday wishes sign surrounded with colourful balloons.
Without making any noise I brought out my mobile and took a few shots of them at work. At one time I think they saw me, smiled and carried on their work. They had two girls with them so I thought the celebration was for one of them.
Something like this takes place quite often. People book as many tables as they need for a special occasion and have lunch ect for a birthday party.
Thank you very much for all your views, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1482% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
looks like fun!
December 17th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Colourful balloons.
December 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact