Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5412
CHRISTMAS TIME AT ĦAMRUN
Shots taken with my mobile last Saturday evening when we went to Ħamrun for an evening out with my brother and sister and their wife and husband.
Thank you for your looks and comments on yesterday's picture.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
5412
photos
125
followers
110
following
1482% complete
View this month »
5405
5406
5407
5408
5409
5410
5411
5412
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
16th December 2025 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre
ace
Such pretty decorations! Love the lights
December 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely shots of these beautiful decorations.
December 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close