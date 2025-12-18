Previous
CHRISTMAS TIME AT ĦAMRUN by sangwann
Photo 5412

CHRISTMAS TIME AT ĦAMRUN

Shots taken with my mobile last Saturday evening when we went to Ħamrun for an evening out with my brother and sister and their wife and husband.
Thank you for your looks and comments on yesterday's picture.
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1482% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Such pretty decorations! Love the lights
December 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely shots of these beautiful decorations.
December 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact