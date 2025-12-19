CHRISTMAS DELIGHTS

Saturday last we went to Hamrun and after a short walk around the main street of the town we proceeded to the parish church to hear mass and then to confectionary and coffee shop where we very often go in Winter weekends. The shop windows were full of delicious pasteries and sweets and I couldn’t resist taking a shot before we went in. I asked Christine to pose for me, looking at the delicacies on display. I only had my mobile with me and this is the picture I took.

Elia caterers is a well known bakery and confectionary in Malta. This is some information on the establishment.

The journey began with the opening of a confectionary and coffee shop in what is still one of the busiest roads in Hamrun. Known for being a perfectionist, Elia’s many years of service in the catering industry had instilled a passion to offer quality, artisanal produce to his clients. Joined by his wife and young family of 11 children at the time, this was not an easy task to undertake. However, this determination and energy was rewarded relatively quickly as the business took off and started flourishing almost immediately.

Elia Café soon became one of the most renowned places for the local community as well as visitors from neighbouring towns and villages to meet up and indulge in good food and pastries. All products were and still are to this day in keeping with the same recipes and practices laid out by the founder himself.

Thank you so much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.