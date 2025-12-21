Previous
CHRISTMAS FEVER

Shots again from our night out at Ħamrun of last Saturday. And again taken with my mobile because I wasn’t expecting to take pictures and I left my Nicon at home. Still the mobile did some good work. These shots I took while strolling along the main road of the town. I liked the decorations on these two buildings. The one on the right shows the façade of one of the two band clubs which are only a few metres away from each other. I don’t know what the building on the left is but it struck me with its lighting and adjacent four Maltese balconies.
