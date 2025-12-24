AND SO THIS IS CHRISTMAS

To all my 365 Project friends. Wishing you all a blessed Christmas, full of love and happiness.

This picture - I hope you like it - took me hours to make. It is composed of

1. the part framing - a decoration on the side facing our house of a residence (now used as the office of the regional council of the area) .

2. left side: a picture of the Christmas tree and baby Jesus on a chest of drawers in our bedroom.

3. right side: a reflection of the same Christmas tree and Jesus on a vanity mirror on a make up table.

4 Part of the lyrics of John Lennon's hit song 'And so this Christmas'.

Thank you very much for all your views, for your nice comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.

