SANTA WORKING OVERTIME

He sends best Christmas wishes to all of you and all of the world. And he asked me to tell all my friends to pray for peace in all the world. I obliged and am passing the message.

I saw Santa when walking to my car from Elia Confectionary in Ħamrun the other day. He had just come out of this lovely front door of a house in one of the side streets. He asked me if I have young grandchildren and I said ‘I have’. He was going to start searching in his bag full of toys but I told him that my two grandkids are too old for toys, thanked him for his generosity, we shook hands and left in opposite directions.

God bless you all on this beautiful day and fill you with love, health and happiness.

We had a lovely evening yesterday, Christmas eve. We went to a 7.00p.m. mass and then straight home to greet our 2 children and their families for an evening together. We ate too much and emptied two whole bottles of mulled wine. I would have loved to go to midnight mass but while the spirit was willing the flesh was week.

By the way, have you any idea who this Santa is? I will tell you tomorrow.

