CROSSING THE RIVER SERCHIO

Back to the pictures of our recent holiday to La Spezia and Pisa. This is from day 5, first full day esiding at Pisa – 26th October, 2025.

And this is the River Serchio as we travelled by train to Lucca. You may remember that the young owner of the place where we were staying emphasized that if we decide to visit Lucca we should go on the next day of our arrival because over the weekend there will be lots of visitors for an event that was being prepared for the weekend.

I did some editing to remove a few reflections on the glass window of the train and I liked what I came up with.

Casablanca was right when she suggested that Father Christmas could have been me. That picture of me dressed as Santa Claus was taken about 12 years ago. I remember I used to put a cushion around my belly so I would look much fatter than I actually was.

We had a lovely Christmas Day with the family. I hope your Christmas was just as joyful.

Thank you very much for your looks and for your comments on yesterday's picture.