THE WALLS OF A CITY

From the album (which it is still in the making) of our recent holiday to La Spezia and Pisa. This is from day 5, first full day residing at Pisa – 26th October, 2025.

These are the city walls that surround Lucca. They are still in perfect condition. A narrow canal was passing along the walls at a good speed. In the right picture the city walls make a double U-turn for the better defense of the city. Similar walls are around Malta’s capital city, Valletta but those of Valletta are much higher than the ones in this picture. In the picture, Christine and Mary Grace are walking in front of me while, Joe – M.G.’s husband is further in front of us all.

