CATTEDRALE DI SAN MARTINO,

From the album (which it is still in the making) of our recent holiday to La Spezia and Pisa. This is from day 5, first full day residing at Pisa – 26th October, 2025.

This is the Cathedral of St Martin and it is the only picture I took of it because it was closed. Adjacent to it on the right side is its bell tower..

I tried to gather some information about the church but I had lack of time to spend searching. It is definitely an old church built on the remains of an older church.

