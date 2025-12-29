BIG TOYS

From the album (which it is still in the making) of our recent holiday to La Spezia and Pisa. This is from day 5, first full day residing at Pisa – 26th October, 2025.

You may remember that when we arrived at the lodging where we were to stay in Pisa, the owner had insisted that we go to Lucca before the weekend as the city would be the host for thousands of people to attend for the Lucca Comics & Games festival. And he was more than right as many people were already filling the streets of the city.

There was work going on in all the city squares. I managed to take 4 pictures of these big figures, one each of 4 of the squares.

Here’s something about the event ;

Every fall, Lucca transforms into a colorful world where comic books, video games, movies, cosplay, and fantasy literature take over the historic streets.

With more than 700 exhibitors, international guests, movie premieres, concerts, and endless cosplay parades, this is the largest pop culture event in the Western world. Last year, the festival attracted more than 750,000 visitors, confirming its status as a must-see event for fans of all ages. The event has been described as “the biggest geek gathering in the West.”

The 2025 edition payed tribute to France with the theme “French Kiss,” a celebration of human connection, storytelling, and diversity.

Max’s team lost their first game by a very few points against a French side on Saturday. On Sunday they had two matches, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon. I spent almost the whole day at my daughter’s house watching both matches on a private internet channel. Athleta, Max’s team won both matches and have reached the final against the first team they played against and lost. It will be a tough match but they can do it.

