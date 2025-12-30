Previous
A VERY TOUGH GAME FROM BEGINNING TO END by sangwann
I had this picture (in sepia) ready to post today. It is what is left of a Roman arena in Lucca. The arena is full of shops, mostly coffee shops, nowdays, but I still wanted to show it for the curve of the wall.
I have added the insert because I am very proud of Athleta Under 16 Basketball team. They won the cup of the tournament after beating the other finalist in a nail-biting game to the very end by the score of 62 - 60.The other finalist was the same team (French) that beat Athleta in the first game of the tournament. Denise and I saw it together on her laptop and we were loudly urging on our boys even though we knew that nobody was hearing us. Max is the player behind the one with No.11 lifting one of his mates on his shoulders.
Thank you for your looks, comments and fav on yesterday's picture.
