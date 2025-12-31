BASILICA SAN MICHELE IN FORO

More from the album (which it is still in the making) of our recent holiday to La Spezia and Pisa. This is from day 5, first full day residing at Pisa – 26th October, 2025.

I was searching for this church because the statue of the archangel on top of the façade has remained in my memory ever since I saw it on a previous visit 15 years ago. And I was elated when I saw it because I had started to be disappointed that my memory was playing tricks on me.

The church is mentioned for the first time in 795 as ad foro (in the forum). It was rebuilt after 1070 by will of Pope Alexander II. Notable is the façade, from the 13th century, with a large series of sculptures and inlays, numerous of which were remade in the 19th century. On the summit, flanked by two other angels, is the 4 m-tall statue of St. Michael the Archangel.

Thank you very much for your support throughout 2025. Wishing you all a special new year 2026 full of health and blessings.

