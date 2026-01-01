THEN AND NOW

HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE

More from the album (which it is still in the making) of our recent holiday to La Spezia and Pisa. This is from day 5, first full day residing at Pisa – 26th October, 2025.

Left picture is a photo I took around 15 years ago when Christine and I visited Lucca when on a group holiday. Christ looked like he was in a strong cell for murderers . As you can see the niche was made up of a very strong iron frame. I couldn’t get a decent picture of the statue inside.

The right picture which I took in the latest visit shows the statue of Christ without any bounderies. The Crucifix is hanging on a wall in one of the chapels in the Basilica of San Michele in Forno, a precious relic for the Lucchesi.



Here is an abbreviated information on the statue:





The Holy Face of Lucca is an 8th-century life-size Crucifix of painted wood. Medieval legends state that it was sculpted by Nicodemus who assisted St. Joseph of Arimathea in placing Christ in his tomb after the crucifixion. The same legends placed its miraculous arrival in Lucca to 782.

Radiocarbon dating of both wood and canvas places it between 770–880, which corresponds to the Legend of Leobino according to which the Holy Face arrived in Lucca from the region of Judea in 782 .

