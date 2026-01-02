MALTA IN VIAREGGIO

More from the album (which it is still in the making) of our recent holiday to La Spezia and Pisa. This is from day 5, first full day residing at Pisa – 26th October, 2025.

Viareggio is most of all a Summer resort. I have been on a night out in the place on a winter day 15 years ago and it was deserted so I tried to dissuade the others from going. But my brother-in-law wanted to go and I had to give in to his wishes. Very few people were around but when we got to the waterfront I was surprised with these sculptures. The sculptor’s name was very Maltese, Bernard Bezzina but he is indicated as a French national born in 1956 in Tunis. I still think that he is of Maltese origins because many Maltese people migrated to Tunis many years ago. I liked the details in these sculptures and considered it worth capturing and showing on 365.

