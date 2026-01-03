IN THE CANDLELIGHT

More from the album (which it is still in the making) of our recent holiday to La Spezia and Pisa. This is from day 5, first full day residing at Pisa – 26th October, 2025.

I took this shot when we got back to Pisa and went for a walk to the city centre. I have no idea what church or chapel this was but the lighting was too attractive to miss.

Sorry guys I'm taking so long with my holiday pictures but I have taken so many pictures that I barely know from where to begin and where to end and I am still struggling with the pictures of the last couple of days.

Many thanks for your support and your loos, comments and fav's.