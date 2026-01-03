Previous
IN THE CANDLELIGHT by sangwann
Photo 5428

IN THE CANDLELIGHT

More from the album (which it is still in the making) of our recent holiday to La Spezia and Pisa. This is from day 5, first full day residing at Pisa – 26th October, 2025.
I took this shot when we got back to Pisa and went for a walk to the city centre. I have no idea what church or chapel this was but the lighting was too attractive to miss.
Sorry guys I'm taking so long with my holiday pictures but I have taken so many pictures that I barely know from where to begin and where to end and I am still struggling with the pictures of the last couple of days.
Many thanks for your support and your loos, comments and fav's.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful lighting.
January 3rd, 2026  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Lovely lighting.
January 3rd, 2026  
